BJP flays Congress for ‘baseless attacks’ on Election Commission

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP on Sunday came down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his allies for their “reckless and irresponsible” accusations against the Election Commission of India (ECI), terming them a deliberate attempt to erode public trust in a constitutionally mandated institution.

BJP State Chief Spokesperson and Media In-charge Subash blasted the Opposition, reminding them that it would serve the democratic process better if they cooperated with the Commission instead of casting baseless aspersions. He said: “As per the Constitution of India, every citizen who attains the age of 18 has the right to be a voter and exercise his or her franchise. The CEC has already made it abundantly clear that the Commission is committed to ensuring this. Ironically, every political party—including those making noise today—is itself born through registration with the Election Commission. How then can the same Commission be accused of discrimination among political parties?”

He said the truth was being wilfully twisted. The Election Commission has reiterated that the SIR process is being carried out in Bihar with full participation of district-level party representatives and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) nominated by the same parties now crying foul. If their state or national leaders are “unaware” of these facts, the BJP said, it only exposes a communication gap within their own ranks—or worse, a calculated attempt to manufacture confusion.

The BJP leader also took a swipe at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, recalling how he was caught in a controversy regarding his own vote. “When confronted with evidence of alleged double voting, neither he nor his party could provide any proof,” Subash said, adding that this exposes the hollowness of Opposition charges. The BJP leader asserted that neither the Election Commission nor India’s voters will be cowed down by such “manufactured slander.” The party reiterated that the ECI has stood, and will continue to stand, “like a rock” with every voter—rich or poor, youth or elderly, men or women, cutting across caste, creed, and religion—without fear or favour.

“The Congress and its allies may attempt to play politics by putting the voter’s trust at gunpoint, but they will fail. The Indian voter is too wise to fall for Rahul Gandhi’s theatrics. The credibility of the Election Commission remains intact, and so does the faith of the people of India in free and fair elections,” he added.