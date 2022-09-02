BJP focused to gain power in Telangana: K Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP OBC Morcha national president and Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman on Thursday that the saffron party will go alone to fight against TRS in Telangana and join with Jana Sena of Pawan Kalyan to contest in the ensuing State assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing media here, K Laxman said there were no talks on the TDP-BJP alliance. Dr Laxman said at a time the State is facing several problems on multiple fronts and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is busy going around the country to fulfil his political ambition of entering national politics.

"He who could not do anything back at home is trying to make big outside," and citing the joint press conference addressed by KCR with his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar in Patna, he said CM KCR is causing damage to the name of Telangana and the self-respect of State people. He ridiculed his repeated requests asking Nitish to sit while addressing the press, while Nitish Kumar stood up and left. The TRS chief had become a laughing stock after his Bihar visit.

Further, CM KCR's statements during the media conference at Patna clearly show that the TRS chief is inching closer to the Congress party. He took strong exception to CM KCR extending financial assistance to the martyrs in the Galwan Valley and Bihar workers who died in the Telangana as an opportunity to advance his political interests. Dr Laxman asked CM KCR why he did not extend support to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the creation of the separate State.

Taking a dig at CM KCR's statements on the increase in the prices of vegetables, he asked him what he was doing when 85 per cent of the vegetables to Telangana are being imported from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, UP and other states.

He said that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for Congress Mukt Bharat, it includes TRS which is no different from the Congress when it comes to dynastic and corrupt governance.

BJP State vice president NVVS Prabhakar found fault with CM KCR skipping Union Home Ministry's South Zone meeting, as well as, similarly meetings like Krishna River Management Board and Godavari River Management Board. It is resulting in detrimental to the interests of the State, he pointed out.