BJP gaining steady ground in Khammam: Ramchander Rao

Khammam: Telangana BJP State President Ramchandra Rao has announced a significant change in the political landscape of Khammam, stating that the district is quickly becoming a BJP stronghold. Speaking at a gathering of party members and supporters here on Tuesday, Rao welcomed former communist workers who are interested in joining the BJP, drawing parallels to similar trends in West Bengal.

As local body elections approach, Rao laid out the party’s election strategy and called for action, predicting that the BJP would win municipal posts and most MPTC positions in Khammam’s Zilla Parishad. He urged every party worker and leader in the district to intensify their efforts.

Regarding BC reservation, Rao criticised the Congress party’s claim of allocating 42% reservation to Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections, particularly its attempt to include an additional 10% reservation for Muslims.

He clarified that while the BJP fully supports the BC reservation bill, it opposes communal-based quotas, and asserted, “What Congress brought is not a BC reservation bill but a Muslim reservation bill.”

He criticised Congress for failing to implement its promises made during the BC Declaration in Kamareddy, emphasising that no tangible actions have been taken since the party came to power 19 months ago.

Highlighting contributions from the Central government, he stated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Khammam has received an allocation of Rs 450 crore. The developments include green belt projects and the approval of four national highways. He emphasized the BJP’s role in infrastructural development as proof of its commitment to the region.

He disputed claims made by Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao regarding fertilizer shortages. Rao presented data from the Central government, which indicated that Telangana required 9.80 lakh metric tons of urea during the Rabi season. “However, the Centre provided 12.02 lakh metric tons, exceeding the demand,” he said.

Calling the state’s narrative misleading, Rao demanded the Agriculture Minister’s resignation unless he dared to dispute these figures.