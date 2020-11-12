BJP hails Jitender Reddy's efforts in Dubbaka by-poll

Mahbubnagar: Buoyed with the winning of BJP candidate in Dubbaka by-elections, BJP activists from Shadnagar hailed the efforts of AP Jitender Reddy, former BJP Member of Parliament from Mahabubnagar, who played a key role in BJP election campaign that led to the winning of Dubbaka Assembly by-elections by BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao.

The BJP activists met Jitender Reddy and his son Mithun Reddy at his house on Wednesday and felicitated them for their efforts in the bi-election campaign. Speaking on the occasion Jitender Reddy said that the results of Dubbaka by-election are a clear testimony of the TRS anti-people's policies and its suppressive attitude. The Dubbaka people gave a fitting reply to the ruling TRS and this is only beginning and by the time of next elections BJP will go in a big way to take on the TRS and defeat it, he added.

Shadnagar BJP activists

P Venkateshwar Reddy, Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Vijaybhasker, Krishna, Shyamsunder Reddy, Vamshi

Krishna and Rushikesh were present on the occasion.