BJP hails Jitender Reddy's efforts in Dubbaka by-poll

BJP activists felicitating Jitender Reddy for campaigning for Dubbaka by-election, at his residence in Mahbubnagar on Wednesday
BJP activists felicitating Jitender Reddy for campaigning for Dubbaka by-election, at his residence in Mahbubnagar on Wednesday

Buoyed with the winning of BJP candidate in Dubbaka by-elections, BJP activists from Shadnagar hailed the efforts of AP Jitender Reddy, former BJP Member of Parliament from Mahabubnagar, who played a key role in BJP election campaign that led to the winning of Dubbaka Assembly by-elections by BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao.

Mahbubnagar: Buoyed with the winning of BJP candidate in Dubbaka by-elections, BJP activists from Shadnagar hailed the efforts of AP Jitender Reddy, former BJP Member of Parliament from Mahabubnagar, who played a key role in BJP election campaign that led to the winning of Dubbaka Assembly by-elections by BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao.

The BJP activists met Jitender Reddy and his son Mithun Reddy at his house on Wednesday and felicitated them for their efforts in the bi-election campaign. Speaking on the occasion Jitender Reddy said that the results of Dubbaka by-election are a clear testimony of the TRS anti-people's policies and its suppressive attitude. The Dubbaka people gave a fitting reply to the ruling TRS and this is only beginning and by the time of next elections BJP will go in a big way to take on the TRS and defeat it, he added.

