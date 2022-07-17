BJP hails KCR for stirring out of house

Hyderabad: BJP on Sunday welcomed the visit of the flood-hit areas in the State by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

In a statement, Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman said they were praising the Chief Minister for coming out of his residence after a gap of eight years. He reminded that KCR did not come out of his house when there were floods in Hyderabad and Warangal and districts in the past despite the fact that thousands of people were rendered homeless in the floods. He said the Chief Minister visited the flood affected areas only a day after the visit of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Laxman said they were happy that the Chief Minister visited the flood-hit areas. He told the CM that he should remember that the flood hit victims would not forgive him if he made false promises to them and added that the people were not ready to believe his promises. He demanded that the CM announce measures to be taken by his government after inspecting the flood hit areas.

He alleged that KCR's minister son made several promises while inspecting the flood hit areas in Hyderabad and Warangal and his promises were not fulfilled so far. He also said the promise made by the CM on construction of houses in Warangal and Mahbubnagar was not fulfilled. Stating that crops in thousands of acres have been damaged in the recent floods, he said the attitude of the State government had deprived the farmers from availing the benefits of PM Fasal Bhima Yojana. He also mocked that Rs 5,000 Rythu Bandhu incentive scheme given by the CM recently was washed away in the floods. He demanded that the CM distribute seed free of cost to the farmers.