BJP has a 1,500-day action plan to emerge No. 1 in TG

Hyderabad: The 2024 Parliament election results have opened a new chapter for the BJP in South India and disproved some quarters painting it as a North Indian party. The party has a 1,500-day action plan to emerge as the No. 1 party in Telangana, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Addressing as the chief guest at the Telangana BJP extended working committee meeting on Friday, he said the hard work of party cadre had brought the NDA government under PM Modi for the third time. In Telangana, people gave eight seats to the party in the 2024 parliament elections, with a 35 per cent vote share.

"The results of the 2024 Parliament elections have made it clear to the critics of the BJP, showcasing its strength across the country. The party emerged stronger in the South, opened its account in Kerala, and improved the voting percentage in Tamil Nadu," he added.

Pradhan said the Congress had not crossed the 100 mark for the third time and did not open its account in 13 States. However, there is no change in the attitude of the Congress leaders, and they continue to talk arrogantly.

‘The NDA won for the third time under Modi's leadership; the INDIA bloc has no credible leadership.