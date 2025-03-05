BJP has created history in MLC elections: Bandi Sanjay

Karimagar: BJP has created history in Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Medak and Adilabad Teachers’ Legislative Council elections and Teachers’ MLC candidate Malka Komuraiah recorded a historic victory, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar said.

He said the party salutes the teachers who stood by BJP in the elections, and express gratitude to all the BJP workers who worked day and night. He took part in Komuraiah’s victory rally here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, Bandi Sanjay said that the TPUS leadership has started unrest in the teachers’ unions after seeing the hard work and aggression in this election, and many teachers are currently looking towards TPUS.

He said that many teachers had informed during the campaign that they would vote mainly on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule and could not forget about the Rs 12 lakh tax exemption and congratulated all of them on behalf of the BJP.

Bandi Sanjay said that the Congress and BRS, which could not field a candidate, had made many conspiracies to defeat the BJP, that the two parties had united in the elections, and that the verdict was given against those who distributed crores of rupees through fraudulent agreements. He said that the teachers had not forgotten the BJP workers who fought in Karimnagar against the GO 317.

He said that the Congress government troubling graduates and teachers. He said that the employees should definitely be given the promotions they deserve. He said that a fool like the previous CM KCR had increased the age limit from 58 years to 61 years to delay payments of retirement benefits, and if the Congress government also adopts the same policy, the Congress will suffer the same fate as the BRS government.

He said that the college managements are facing a lot of trouble due to non-payment of fee reimbursement dues. . He said that nearly Rs 7,000 crore rupees have to be paid as fee reimbursement.

Bandi Sanjay said that this is the third victory under the leadership and guidance of BJP state president and Union Minister Kishan Reddy. He said that such victories will not stop here, that the BJP era has begun in Telangana, and that under the leadership of Kishan Reddy, BJP will show its strength in the local body elections, starting from ward members to Sarpanch, MPTC, ZPTC, Municipal Councilor, Chairman and Mayor elections, he said.