BJP has strong prospects in Karimnagar municipal polls: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday said internal surveys indicate that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strong prospects of winning the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor’s post and chairperson positions in three municipalities under the Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency.

Addressing a meeting of Karimnagar Corporation division in-charges, conveners and co-conveners, the Union Minister called upon party workers to focus on securing the maximum number of seats in the forthcoming municipal elections. He stated that priority would be given to committed BJP workers in the allocation of tickets.

Bandi Sanjay announced that over 80 per cent of the tickets in the Karimnagar Corporation would be allotted to grassroots workers who have remained loyal to the party. For the remaining seats, where winning chances are limited, alternative arrangements are being made. He assured party members who may not receive tickets that they would be accommodated through party responsibilities and nominated posts, and urged them not to take impulsive decisions.

He further claimed that all major development works in Karimnagar were carried out with funds provided by the Central Government. Seeking public support, he said voters should back the BJP to ensure the continuation of development projects.

The Union Minister added that if the BJP secures the Mayor’s seat, he would bring additional funds from the Centre for Karimnagar’s development. He emphasised that the responsibility of ensuring the party’s victory in every division lies with the workers and called for unity to hoist the saffron flag at the Municipal Corporation.The meeting was attended by former BJP Mahila Morcha state president Geethamurthy and senior party leaders Saini Mallesham, Gujja Srinu, Inugonda Nageswara Reddy, among others.