BJP hits back: Who are the real ‘Saudagars’–Cong or Dr Jaishankar?

Hyderabad: In a strongly worded rebuttal to what it described as “deliberate distortion and dangerous rhetoric,” the Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday condemned the Congress party’s attempt to malign India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. The BJP called out senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his loyalist Pawan Khera for twisting a firm diplomatic warning to Pakistan into a bizarre narrative, branding the Indian minister as an “informant” or “saudagar” (trader).

The State BJP’s Chief Spokesperson and media in-charge, NV Subash, minced no words in calling the Congress’ statements “not just irresponsible, but laughably ignorant.” He said, “It is unfortunate and disgraceful that the Congress, instead of standing with the Indian government and the Armed Forces after a successful and precise warning to Pakistan for its role in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, is stooping to petty politics.”

The BJP leader reminded the public of the recent brutal terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 innocent Hindu pilgrims lost their lives. “Is it wrong for a sovereign country to warn a hostile neighbour that continues to harbour terrorists responsible for killing our citizens? The External Affairs Minister’s statement was a warning, not a compromise, followed by decisive action, not appeasement. That’s not diplomacy-for-sale, that’s leadership,” said Subash.

He further pointed out that India’s Armed Forces, acting in complete synergy with political leadership, have already inflicted heavy damage on terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, besides rendering multiple Pakistani airbases inoperative. “Congress can no longer hide behind ambiguity. The nation knows the truth—and so does the world.”

Calling the Congress’ behaviour a continuation of its long history of appeasement towards Pakistan, Subash noted that this is not the first time the party has chosen to question Indian intent and capability.

Taking a dig at the Congress party’s crumbling credibility, Subash said, “If issuing a clear warning to the enemy makes one an informant, then God save the principal Opposition party. The Congress is fast losing the faith of the people. This is not just political decline—it is a moral collapse.”

Subash emphasised that the External Affairs Minister’s statement had already been clarified and endorsed by India’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), who confirmed the authenticity and necessity of India’s posture against cross-border terrorism.

The BJP has demanded that Congress issue an unconditional apology to the people of India and to the families of the Pahalgam attack victims for politicising national security.