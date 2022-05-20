BJP hits out at KCR, KTR for mudslinging at Centre

Hyderabad: Several State BJP leaders said on Thursday that the direct transfer of funds by the Centre to village panchayats was meant to prevent their diversion for commissions.

In a strong reaction to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao dubbing the Centre direct transfer of funds to the village panchayats as "petty affairs" (Chillara Vyavaharam), State party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, the direct transfer of funds to the village panchayats was in line with the 73rd and 74th amendments of the Constitution.

He stated that the constitutional amendments give a clear mandate to transfer of 29 subjects to the panchayats, including education and health. However, subverting the spirit of the statute, the State government kept all authority in its grip, thus depriving autonomy to the panchayats. "Allotment of ration cards, pensions, allocation of houses and other benefits have to be selected by the gram sabha. However, the panchayats have been kept as ceremonial ideals handing over all such powers to MLAs."

Bandi alleged that the Central funds released to the panchayats have been diverted for commissions, purchase of contractors for commission, and diverted for paying salaries. The sarpanches have committed suicide on account of non-payment of bills for the development works executed in villages; some turned coolies, watchmen and security guards.

BJP national vice-president DK Aruna expressed doubts whether the CM wanted a special and separate constitution for the State. She alleged that KCR has de-capacitated the panchayats in the State. She queried the TRS chief, how come so many problems are cropping up in Telangana alone, when it is not the case in any other State in the country?

Aruna strongly objected to the CM's tour to Punjab to award compensation to farmers there. "But he is not ready to deliver on the promise to waive farm loans in Telangana and to visit families of the farmers who committed suicide. She asked KCR to first look after the well-being of Telangana farmers before worrying about others.

Dubbak MLA M Raghunandan Rao challenged the CM to release a whitepaper on funds released by the Centre and the State government from 2014 till the end of the 2022 financial year.

Objecting to the language used by Minister KT Rama Rao against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he stressed the need for sanity on the part of KTR.

He dared the CM to see the status of the four villages he had adopted. Besides, Rao said, "all the 10 villages which received Central awards as model villages are located only in the constituencies of Congress and BJP MPs. But, the TRS, the CM and his government are patting themselves for achievements of these villages."