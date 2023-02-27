BJP is inciting religious hatred in India: TPCC General Secretary

Rangareddy: Shadnagar Constituency Congress Party Incharge and TPCC State General Secretary Veerlapalli Shankara said that BJP is inciting communal hatred across the country.

Speaking on the occasion of 85th plenary being held in Raipur, he said that the plenary meetings are going on successfully. He said that the Modi government will destroy the country's economy just to benefit Adani and Ambani.

He said BJP is fanning the flames of caste and religious hatred by targeting minorities, Dalits, tribals, and women. He called upon on the Congress activists to work to defeat BJP and BRS in the 2024 elections. Earlier, Veerlapalli Shankar met Congress National Party President Mallikarjun Karge, former Karnataka Chief Minister Sidda Ramaiah, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, Telangana Congress Party President Revanth Reddy, Karnataka TPCC President Shivakumar, and others.