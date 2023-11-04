BJP leader Anugula Rakesh Reddy joins BRS in presence of KTR

HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Warangal district Anugula Rakesh Reddy along with station Ghanpur leader Madasu Venkatesh joined the BRS party in the presence of Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K Taraka Ramarao, former deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari and other MLAs at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, Anugula Rakesh Reddy said that he has joined the BRS party seeing the welfare schemes and abd development being carried out in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister KTR. Responding to the denial of ticket from Warangal West constituency, Rakesh Reddy found fault with BJP leadership for not evening calling him for the consolation and thanked KTR for giving his shoulder at the time of disappointment. He specifically thanked Kadiyam Srihari for visiting his house at the crucial time.

Anugula Rakesh stated that he had met KTR couple of days back and lauded the latter for his simplicity and frankness. He said that KTR spoke to him for forty minutes and opined that no BJP leader had spoke in such a generous manner. He said the Telangana state will prosper in the hands on KCR and KTR. He said that the future of Telangana is in safe hands of KTR and assured that he would strive hard for the victory of BRS in his capacity. Anugula Rakesh Reddy thanked his followers and the leaders for standing by him in the hard times.