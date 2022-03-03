BJP leader Jitender Reddy demands inquiry on 'murder attempt' on minister Srinivas Goud

Amid the allegations against BJP for conspiring to kill Minister Srinivas Goud, BJP leader Jitender Reddy demanded the government to conduct a full inquiry in the conspiracy case to assassinate the minister.

"If the government does not trust the Central Bureau of Investigation, it can go for trial," he said.

Speaking to the media, Jitender Reddy termed that the allegations against BJP is outrageous and added that he was explaining to the centre on the developments in the state. He said that there is a need for people to know why there was a conspiracy to kill the minister. Reddy added that he will co-operate with police if he is asked to come for questioning.

"I have a close ties with activists of Telangana and it is my responsibility to provide accommodation to the activists. On February 26, Munnuru Ravi visited my home on his personal work. I was not aware with whom he arrived in Delhi. He left on February 28. The activists from Mahabubnagar used to visit his home when they came to Delhi. Munnuru Ravi meets Chief Minister every week at Pragathi Bhavan. There are no allegations against him and I will not file any cases against those who hurled stones at my residence. The police also turned a blind eye when the assailants pelted stones at his home," he said.