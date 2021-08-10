BJP leader Muralidhar Rao slams CM KCR

Hyderabad: BJP leader Muralidhar Rao on Monday slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, alleging that he had chewed the tribals of the State by promising reservations to them.

Rao made the remark after paying tributes at the statue of Komaram Bheem on Tank Bund, along with other party leaders, on the occasion of International Tribals Day.

He demanded the government to implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme like the Rythu Bandhu. Rao said, "The party would stand by the State tribals. It would sign on the file on provision of reservations to tribals and bring national festival status to the Medaram Jatara."

He claimed the BJP alone can do justice to the Podu land problems. He demanded the government to celebrate September 17 (Hyderabad Liberation Day officially).