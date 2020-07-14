BJP leaders, activists arrested for staging protests

Warangal/Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Warangal on Monday when BJP leaders and cadre tried to stage a protest in response to a call given by the State party to condemn the attack on its Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri and the BJP office, allegedly, at the behest of some local TRS leaders.

Condemning the attack BJP official spokesperson A Rakesh Reddy and few other party workers tried to stage a protest in front of the residence of Government Chief Whip D Vinaya Bhaskar.

The BJP leaders said that they were protesting peacefully and went to the residence of the chief whip to question him about the attack on Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri.

The protesters alleged the hand of the TRS leader Vinaya Bhaskar and other local ruling party leaders attacking the BJP leader shielding themselves behind the police security.

Reacting to the arrests of party leaders and cadre, BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that party State vice-president and former MLA M Dharma Rao, BJP State general secretary G Premender Reddy and others were held and placing several others under house arrests. Condemning the arrests, he called the action of police a political vendetta at the behest of the ruling party. He reiterated the party's demand for action against police who have failed to prevent the attack on BJP MP.

Former BJP State leader Laxman condemning the attack on the party MP in Warangal on Sunday said that such attacks would not deter the BJP leaders and its cadre. "We will fight against such oppression building moments by the people against the TRS and its dectatorial rule in Telangana."

Meanwhile, BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao accompanied by state party official spokesperson N V Subhash and city party general secretary Atluri Ramakrishna lodged a complaint with Saifabad police against KCR and State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar being responsible for the dismantling the Nalla Pochamma temple inside Secretariat and hurting the sentiments of the majority people.