BJP leaders allegedly attacked by Cong supporters during bandh rally

Sathupalli (Khammam): Tensionsflared in Sathupalli town on Saturday during a rally organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in support of the statewide BC Bandh called by various Backward Class organizations across Telangana.

As part of this protest, BJP leaders and cadres took out a massive rally in Sathupalli, voicing slogans like ‘Strengthen BC unity,’ ‘Implement 42% reservation for BCs scientifically,’ and ‘End religion-based reservations.’ The rally saw participation from a large number of party workers and leaders.

However, the rally allegedly took a violent turn when, according to BJP leaders, a group of Congress-backed rowdies attacked the demonstrators. BJP leaders claim that unable to tolerate the overwhelming turnout and unity shown by BCs and BJP cadres, some Congress-sponsored miscreants launched a physical assault. Those reportedly injured in the attack include Naidu Raghava Rao, District General Secretary, and the Sathupalli Town BJP President. The attackers were identified as Kamal Pasha, Sandeep, and Chennarao, who were allegedly shouting anti-BJP and anti-Modi slogans during the attack. Following the incident, a formal complaint was lodged with Sathupalli Circle Inspector Sri Hari, demanding immediate and strict action against the culprits. The matter has also been brought to the attention of State BJP President N Ramachandra Rao, ST Commission Member Hussein Naik, and SC Commission Member Ramachandra Rao.

The BJP has condemned the attack and asserted that such acts of political violence will not deter their fight for the rights and justice of BC communities. Party leaders have called for police protection in future protests and for the arrest of those responsible.