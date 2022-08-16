BJP leaders celebrate I-Day with tribals

Sathupalli ( Khammam): BJP leaders and workers celebrated 75th Independence Day at Turakulagudem Koya tanda in the district on Monday.

Party's constituency in-charge Namburi Rama Lingeswara Rao invited an 88 years old tribal woman Jangavva for hoisting the national flag.

She hoisted the flag and expressed happiness and shared her memories of old days. The leaders sang national anthem with the tribal people.

The BJP leaders distributed sweets spent time with people. The people complained that no officer visited their hamlet. Namburi said that the BJP government at the Centre made ST woman Droupadi Murmu to become President of India. He explained how the the party is giving importance to tribal people.

The tribal people conveyed special thanks to BJP leaders for celebrating Independence Day with them.

BJP leaders U AppaRao, Sudharshan, Raghava Rao, P Srinu, Naga Swamy, Rahamathulla and others participated in the programme.