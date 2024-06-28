BJP leaders demand govt degree college and the proper implementation of RTE

Gadwal: The BJP leaders under the leadership of district president Rama Chandra Reddy have staged a, protest ( darna ) demanding a degree college for Ieeja Municipality and the proper implementation of the Right To Education act in Gadwal district.

Speaking on this occasion the district president Rama Chandra Reddy has stated that,

college students in ieeja town of Jogulamba Gadwal district, under the leadership of the BJP, handed over a petition to government officials and the Mandal Parishad President (MPP) to establish a government BC hostel, SC hostel, and a government degree college in Ieeja Municipality.

While addressing the gathering, S. Ramachandra Reddy highlighted the significance of Ieeja mandal, noting that among the 64 mandals in the erstwhile Palamuru district, Ieeja mandal is the largest. He pointed out that the town already has four junior colleges and two degree colleges, emphasizing the need for further educational infrastructure to support the students from backward classes and scheduled castes.

The petition presented by the college students in ieeja town of Jogulamba Gadwal district, under the leadership of the BJP, emphasized the urgent need for a government BC hostel, SC hostel, and a government degree college. Jogulamba Gadwal district BJP president S. Ramachandra Reddy, who was the chief guest at the event, addressed the pressing educational needs of the area.

Ieeja town, with a population exceeding one lakh, currently has two degree colleges and 16 high schools. The town is also connected to neighboring mandals, including Gattu, Rajoli, and Shantinagar, from which thousands of students travel. However, due to the lack of adequate hostel accommodations, many rural students are unable to pursue higher education and are staying away from further studies. The BJP leaders have requested the immediate establishment of these educational facilities to address these challenges and support the students' educational aspirations. On this occasion the district president also emphasized importance of

The Right to Education (RTE) Act, implemented in 2009, mandates free and compulsory education for children aged 6 to 14 years across India. In Telangana, several measures have been taken to ensure the effective implementation of the RTE Act:

Enrollment Drives : The state conducts regular enrollment drives, such as the "Badi Bata" (School Path) program, to ensure all children are enrolled in school. These drives often involve community participation and awareness campaigns to emphasize the importance of education.

Infrastructure Development : Telangana has invested in improving the infrastructure of government schools. This includes constructing new classrooms, upgrading existing facilities, and ensuring the availability of basic amenities like toilets, drinking water, and electricity.

Quality of Education : The state focuses on improving the quality of education through teacher training programs and the introduction of digital classrooms. Efforts are made to ensure that teachers are well-equipped to deliver quality education and use modern teaching methods.

Scholarships and Incentives : Various scholarships and financial incentives are provided to students, particularly those from economically weaker sections and marginalized communities. This helps in reducing the financial burden on families and encourages regular attendance.

Monitoring and Accountability : The state has established mechanisms to monitor the implementation of the RTE Act. Regular inspections and audits are conducted to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Act. Additionally, efforts are made to address grievances related to the denial of admission or poor infrastructure.

Inclusive Education : Telangana promotes inclusive education by ensuring that children with disabilities have access to education. Special provisions and resources are allocated to support their learning needs.

Mid-Day Meal Scheme : The mid-day meal scheme is effectively implemented to provide nutritious meals to students, which helps in improving attendance and concentration levels.

Community and Parental Involvement : The state encourages the involvement of parents and the community in school management through School Management Committees (SMCs). These committees play a crucial role in the planning and monitoring of school activities and infrastructure development.

Overall, Telangana’s approach to implementing the RTE Act involves a combination of infrastructure development, quality improvement, financial support, and community engagement to ensure that every child has access to free and compulsory education.

The implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act in private schools in Telangana, as in other parts of India, involves specific provisions aimed at ensuring equitable access to education for children from economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged groups. Key aspects of RTE implementation in private schools in Telangana include:

25% Reservation

: Private unaided schools are mandated to reserve 25% of their seats at the entry-level (usually Kindergarten or Class 1) for children from EWS and disadvantaged groups. This is to ensure inclusivity and diversity in private schools.

Reimbursement of Fees : The state government reimburses private schools for the costs incurred in educating these children. The reimbursement amount is typically based on the per-child expenditure incurred by the government in its own schools or the actual fee charged by the private school, whichever is lower.

Admission Process : The admission process for the reserved seats is usually conducted through a centralized lottery system to ensure transparency and fairness. The state education department oversees this process, and parents can apply through a designated portal or office.

Awareness and Outreach : Efforts are made to create awareness among eligible families about the provisions of the RTE Act. This includes public announcements, community meetings, and distribution of information through various channels to ensure that parents are aware of their rights and the application process.

Monitoring and Compliance : The state education department monitors compliance with RTE provisions in private schools. Schools are required to submit regular reports on the number of EWS and disadvantaged children admitted, and inspections are conducted to ensure adherence to the norms.

Support for Families : To facilitate the admission process, the government and NGOs often provide assistance to families in completing the application forms, obtaining necessary documents, and understanding the admission procedures.

Training and Sensitization : Private schools are encouraged to undergo training and sensitization programs to effectively integrate children from diverse backgrounds into the school environment. This includes addressing any biases and ensuring that all students receive equal treatment and opportunities.

Grievance Redressal : Mechanisms are in place to address grievances related to the denial of admission or any discrimination faced by EWS and disadvantaged children. Parents can approach the education department or designated authorities to resolve such issues.

By implementing these measures, Telangana aims to ensure that children from economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups have access to quality education in private schools, thereby promoting inclusive and equitable education for all.

If private schools ignore the provisions of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, particularly the mandate to reserve 25% of seats for children from economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged groups, they can face several consequences. These include:

Fines and Penalties m: The state government can impose fines and penalties on private schools that fail to comply with the RTE Act. The penalties can be significant and are intended to serve as a deterrent against non-compliance.

Revocation of Recognition : The government can withdraw the recognition or affiliation of the private school. Without recognition, the school cannot legally operate, which can lead to its closure.

Denial of Grants and Aids : Non-compliant schools may be denied grants, aids, or any other forms of financial assistance from the government. This can affect the school’s financial stability and operations.

Legal Action: Schools that violate the RTE Act can face legal proceedings initiated by the government or affected parties.

The consequences for Mandal Education Officers (MEO) and District Education Officers (DEO) who fail to take action against private schools that ignore the Right to Education (RTE) Act can be serious and may include:

Disciplinary Action: They may face internal disciplinary action from the education department, which could include warnings, suspension, or even termination from their positions, depending on the severity of the neglect.

Legal Consequences: In some cases, failure to enforce the RTE Act can lead to legal consequences. They might be subject to legal proceedings for dereliction of duty, especially if their inaction results in violations of students' rights.

Transfer or Demotion: As a corrective measure, they could be transferred to less desirable positions or demoted within the department.

Administrative Penalties: They may face administrative penalties such as fines or other sanctions as determined by the governing educational authority.

Impact on Career Progression:

Their failure to act can negatively impact their career progression, making it difficult for them to receive promotions or favorable postings in the future.

Public Accountability: They may also face public scrutiny and accountability, especially if the issue gains media attention or leads to significant public outcry.

Training and Re-Education: In some cases, the authorities may mandate additional training or re-education to ensure they are fully aware of their responsibilities and the importance of enforcing the RTE Act.

It's important for MEOs and DEOs to diligently enforce the RTE Act to ensure all children have access to free and compulsory education as mandated by law.