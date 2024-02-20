BJP Leaders Embark on Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra in Telangana from today

MP Soyam Bapurao and BJP leaders commenced their visit to the Basara Saraswati Ammavari temple on Tuesday morning, where MP Soyam Bapurao shared insights regarding the development initiatives and future prospects under PM Modi's leadership. Emphasizing the party's commitment to independent contesting, MP Soyam Bapurao ruled out any alliance with BRS, stating that it is a "sinking boat" and expressing confidence in contesting from Adilabad and securing a significant victory margin.

In parallel, the saffron Party has initiated its campaign for the upcoming Parliament elections, coinciding with the launch of Telangana BJP Rath Yatras, named Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra, scheduled to take place from today until March 2. The yatras will kick off with leaders offering prayers at the Basara Saraswati Devi temple before embarking on the campaign trail.

Notable leaders, including Assam CM Hemanta Biswa Sharma in Basara, Goa CM Pramod Sawant in Yadadri, Kishan Reddy in Narayanapet, and Bandi Sanjay in Tandur, are set to participate in the Rath Yatra, alongside other prominent figures like DK Aruna, Etala, Laxman, and MP Dharmapuri Arvind.

Covering a cumulative distance of 5,500 kilometers across 17 Parliament and 14 Assembly segments, the Rath Yatras aim to engage with constituents, highlight the successes of the Central government, expose Congress scandals, and critique the perceived failures of BRS. The leaders of Kamalam Party are slated to engage with beneficiaries of central government schemes, underscoring the party's efforts to connect with the electorate and convey their vision for governance and development in the region.