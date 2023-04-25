BJP leaders hold unemployment march in Mahabubnagar today 

Rangareddy: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leaders, led by Vamsi Krishna, visited several colleges in Shadnagar to invite degree students to participate in the upcoming unemployment march programme organised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, with the aim of making it a success in Mahabubnagar. Other BJP leaders, including Nelli Srivardhan Reddy (BJP Shadnagar Constituency Incharge), Depalli Ashok Goud, Ande Babaiah, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Mithun Reddy, Pyata Ashok, Mohan Singh, Enkanolla Venkatesh, and others also participated in the programme.

Nelli Srivardhan Reddy accused Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party leaders of being involved in the TSPSC question paper leak and demanded an investigation into the matter by a sitting judge. He further urged for the dismissal of KTR and the State government to provide a compensation of 1 lakh rupees to30 lakh unemployed individuals who worked hard and prepared for the exams, emphasising that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has failed to deliver on his promise of providing unemployment benefits and has instead deceived the unemployed.

He also expressed his opposition to the KCR government's dictatorial rule, which has leaked papers and prevented unemployed individuals from obtaining jobs, and called on everyone to participate in the programme to be held in Mahabubnagar on Tuesday, and make it a grand success. The programme was attended by Aggi Praveen, Akhil, Srinu, Ravi Naik, Vivek, Abhi, and others.