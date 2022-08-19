BJP leaders resorting to mud-slinging on Kaleshwaram: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Refuting the allegations of Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat that the contract agency was not competent to take up works of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday questioned as to why the Centre had appointed the same for the Polavaram project, which is directly dealt by the Union ministry.

Addressing a press conference at the TRSLP office, along with Minister K Eshwar, MLAs M Gopal, B Subhash Reddy and others, he alleged that the BJP leaders, including the Union minister, were resorting to mud-slinging. Rao pointed out that the same leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari,Shekhawat and other officials, had praised the State government; but now they were changing their stand and levelling allegations.

"In Parliament they said there was no corruption; but in press conferences they claimed corruption. Which is correct? They are simply indulging in mud-sliding," asserted Rao.

The minister said that river Godavari had the highest flood this year, which resulted in pump houses getting submerged. He said in 1986 there was the highest flood in the Godavari with 107.05 meters; this year it was 108.2 meters, which is 1.2 meters more. Only two pump houses out of 21 were submerged. The agency which took the contract would meet the expenditure of repairs, he said.

The TRS leaders alleged that the BJP leaders wanted to ensure farmers of the State should be deprived of water. "The Centre stopped FRBM money and the BJP leaders propagated that there will be no Rythu Bandhu; but the State government gave Rythu Bandhu. Now they don't want water to be given to farmers. We will give money in a month or two for the rabi season. The Centre should do its duty of procurement of paddy," said Rao, asking the government not to raise its hands like the previous year.