BJP leaders suffering from brain damage with BRS launch: Kavitha

Hyderabad: The BRS MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday said that the BJP leaders were suffering from brain damage with the launch of the national party by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. She expressed confidence that the new party would create history by going with a strategy.

She made the comments during an informal interaction with the media at her residence on Tuesday. Kavitha said there was a need for an alternative to BJP and the BRS was the alternative in the country. It would create history.

"The agenda of the party would be farmer-centric; this time around it will not be 'Abki baar vyakti wali sarkar' but 'Abki baar Kisan Sarkar'. BRS means universal policy and we will spread the ideology across the country," said Kavitha.

She alleged that the BJP leaders were suffering from brain damage and talking against women. "The Prime Minister talked against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and people of that State taught a lesson to the BJP. The Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay is targeting me and people of Telangana. We will teach BJP a lesson at the right time. The comments are not only against me, but against Bathukamma," she asserted.

Kavitha said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitraman should have talked on weak rupee instead of weak Hindi. She alleged that it was Sitaraman who stopped the rurmeric board for Telangana and also stopped funds to the State.

When asked about leaving the word Telangana with the BRS coming into force, Kavitha stated that KCR was in the hearts of people of Telangana. "KCR raised his voice at a time when uttering word Telangana was prohibited", she added.

Stating that she had good relations with leaders from other States, Kavitha said this would help spread of Telangana Jagruti in the country. The target of Jagruthi was to awaken youth. She said the BRS would unite the anti-BJP forces.

When asked whether the Congress party would be part of plans, she said things would evolve in future. She said except Gujarat, the BJP has been facing opposition in different parts of the country.

Replying to a question on YSRTP leader Sharmila, Kavitha said along with Sharmila, RS Praveen Kumar and others were 'saffron arrows'. The BRS leader said she would contest wherever her party chief asks, adding she would campaign against MP Dharmapuri Arvind wherever he contests.

Kavitha said TRS was never against people of Andhra Pradesh, but against politicians. "We said we will develop after getting separated and today there is more development in Telangana than in Andhra Pradesh," she asserted. When asked about the change of guard in the State, she quipped "let there be some suspense on this".