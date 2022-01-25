BJP leadership flays attack on MP Arvind Dharmapuri

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, national vice-president and former minister DK Aruna, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender and other senior leaders have condemned the 'attack' on Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri.

Bandi named the attackers as the TRS cadre. He called Arvind on phone and inquired about his safety. Taking stock of the situation, the leaders found fault with the Nizamabad police, and said "Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is acting as a 'Razakar' by keeping all departments in his hand and acting cruelly."

The Karimnagar MP asked whether rules and regulations change from district to district (for police) in Telangana? He questioned the attitude of the police higher-ups for not responding when an elected MP tries to reach them on phone.

Aruna demanded stringent action against the TRS activists for attacking the MP and party leaders at Isnapalli. Condemning the attack, she said "it is shameful that the TRS is encouraging its cadre to attack MPs visiting various places in their constituencies".

"The attack in the presence of police in a democracy is an outrageous act," she stated.

Asserting that attacks won't deter the BJP, she said that the BJP cadre would go to people more vigorously taking the anti-people policies of the TRS government if it tries to unleash fear by resorting to attacks on BJP leaders/cadre.

Describing the attack 'unacceptable and condemnable', Eatala said attacks on the BJP leaders/cadre have been going on following a call given by the CM. Earlier, the TRS cadre had attacked Bandi in Suryapet; the same is repeated against the Nizamabad MP today.

The MLA alleged that attempts were made to stab the BJP leaders in the presence of the police. He charged the government with completely disturbing law and order in the State. "Corruption and irregularities have become a daily ritual. The police are playing the role of mute spectators while the TRS cadre is attacking; shocking spectacle for anyone," he said.

"Also, it is unfortunate that the police have filed cases against the BJP cadre while the attacks were carried out by TRS activists. He demanded to filing of cases against the TRS cadre responsible and their immediate arrest.