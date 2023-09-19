Live
BJP-led Centre ill-treated Telangana: Gutha
Says while all Telangana leaders resigned from their posts and became part of the movement, Kishan Reddy did not give up his post
Hyderabad : Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy was furious over Prime Minister Modi's remarks in Parliament that the division of Andhra Pradesh was not done properly. He accused the Centre of looking down on the State. He mentioned the example of Kishan Reddy saying that the BJP had no role in the movement for a separate state and the leaders of that party did not resign from their posts.
He criticized that while all Telangana leaders resigned from their posts and became part of the movement, Kishan Reddy did not give up his post. He alleged that the BJP in the Central government is bringing the Women's Reservation Bill to cover up their anti-people policies.
Gutha Sukhender Reddy criticized the Congress party for trying to deceive the people of Telangana. He said that in the meetings of the party's working committee held in Hyderabad, they gave assurances that which was not possible in practice. Gutha criticized the party leaders as to why the six promises announced to the people of Telangana were not implemented in the Congress-ruled states.