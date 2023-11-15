Live
Just In
BJP likely to intensify Amit Shah road shows in Telangana
As a part of that, BJP's top leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the election campaign in Telangana on November 18
Hyderabad: BJP has intensified its election campaign with the aim of power in Telangana. Bringing the top leaders into the campaign ring. BJP has already said that it will intensify its campaign after Diwali festival. As a part of that, BJP's top leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the election campaign in Telangana on November 18. Actually, Amit Shah was supposed to come to Telangana on 17, but the schedule got delayed by one day.
The Union Home Minister will participate in meetings and roadshows in four areas on the same day. Amit Shah, who will reach Hyderabad at around 9 am on 18, will participate in the meetings at Gadwala at 10 am and Nalgonda at 12 pm. He will campaign on behalf of BJP candidate in Warangal East Constituency at 2 PM.
Amit Shah will reach Hyderabad at 4 pm on the same day and hold a road show in Rajendranagar constituency under GHMC. Will return to Delhi at 6 pm. BJP increased its speed with election campaign meetings and road shows.