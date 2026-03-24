BJP LP leader, MLAs condemn arrests during “Chalo Assembly” protest

Hyderabad: BLJP leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy criticised the Congress government’s actions, calling them “undemocratic and suppressive.” On Monday, he said, “Arresting BJP leaders for asking what happened to the six guarantees is proof of the Congress government’s authoritarian rule.” State BJP Chief N Ramachander Rao was reportedly taken into custody and shifted to Panjagutta police station, along with several other party leaders.

Reddy accused the Congress of betraying the people by failing to deliver on its election promises even after 27 months in power. He argued that instead of answering legitimate questions raised by the opposition, the government was resorting to arrests to silence dissent.

“The Congress government cannot muzzle BJP voices with police action. If it continues this undemocratic behaviour, it will meet the same fate as the previous BRS government, which lost power for suppressing opposition voices,” Reddy warned.

Meanwhile, BJP MLAs Venkata Ramana Reddy, Payal Shankar and Dhanapal Suryanarayana Gupta condemned the arrests and went to Punjagutta Police Station to meet N Ramachander Rao, who was taken there after his arrest.