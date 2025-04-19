BJP Mandal Committee Meeting Held in Aija: Party Celebrates Record Membership and National Achievements

Gadwal: Under the leadership of BJP Aija Mandal President Gopalakrishna, a key BJP Mandal Committee Meeting was organized today in Aija, Jogulamba Gadwal District. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from BJP leaders and karyakartas, highlighting the party’s growing strength and public support across the region.

The meeting was attended by Jogulamba Gadwal District BJP President Tapala Ram Anjaneyulu as the chief guest, and BJP Incharge Akkala Saibaba Ramadevi, who addressed the gathering with spirited speeches.

In her address, Ramadevi emphasized that winning the mandate for the third consecutive time at the national level was no easy feat, and it was made possible only because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s corruption-free governance and numerous welfare schemes that touched the lives of millions. She said, “People themselves are voluntarily joining the BJP, which now boasts over 180 million members, making it the largest political party in India. BJP is the only party that can elevate even a common worker to the Chief Minister’s post.”

She highlighted that since 2014, under Modi's leadership, India has emerged as the world’s fifth-largest economy, thanks to visionary schemes, economic reforms, and strategic international cooperation. In stark contrast, she said, the Congress government, which ruled for over three decades, failed to deliver development or real welfare.

Ramadevi further criticized the current Congress-led state government, accusing it of deceiving people with false promises and failing to implement meaningful welfare programs. “This government has turned the state into a desert — with no developmental activity in rural areas and no support for the common man,” she remarked.

She also took a swipe at the previous TRS government, saying it left behind a legacy of unfulfilled promises. In contrast, BJP, she asserted, is ruling in 22 out of 28 states in the country and has showcased budget surpluses, industrial growth, employment generation, and irrigation projects in many of them.

Touching upon the major national achievements, Ramadevi credited the BJP-led central government for introducing landmark reforms like the abrogation of Article 370, abolition of Triple Talaq, construction of the Ram Mandir, and launch of the Vande Bharat trains. She concluded by asserting that India's current economic growth and national pride are due to the BJP's efficient and visionary governance.

The event was attended by several BJP leaders, including:

OBC Morcha District General Secretary Venkatesh Yadav

District Kisan Morcha Vice President Mekala Anjaneyulu

Town Vice President Lakshman Goud

Mandal Kisan Morcha President Narasanna Goud

Mandal BJYM President Anji and Vice Presidents Rajesh Goud, Shashi Kumar

Party leaders like Mugoni Palli Parashuramudu, Venkata Puram Mahesh, Pulikal Rajashekar, Sindanoor Gopal, Devabanda Ramakrishna, Ramu, Sunkanna, and Gudi Doddi Bheem Rayudu, among others.

The meeting concluded with a renewed pledge to strengthen the BJP at the grassroots and prepare for upcoming elections with full vigor.