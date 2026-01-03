BJP MLAs enter podium to protest against CPI MLA

Hyderabad: BJP MLAs staged a protest in the Assembly on Friday during a short discussion on the MNREGA scheme, targeting CPI lone MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao.

The MLAs rushed to the podium to express their anger over Sambasiva Rao’s criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP MLAs created a ruckus in the House over Sambasiva Rao’s criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the PM’s attitude is not good and suggesting he should change his minds.