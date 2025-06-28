BJP MP terms Cong’s SIT, KLIP probes as hogwash

Hyderabad: Medak MP Raghunandan Rao has stated that the Congress-led state government is more focused on gaining media attention than on addressing the real issues facing Telangana. Speaking to the media on Friday, he heavily criticised the government for what he termed “inadequate investigations” into the phone tapping scandal and the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) controversies.

He pointed out that the government claims a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to look into a matter that has been ongoing for 18 months, raising concerns that the probe is merely a way to settle scores between the Congress and the BRS. He criticised the SIT for its “lack of sincerity” and alleged that the government lacks the determination to arrest those who have committed wrongdoings.

Raghunandan Rao revealed that phone tapping began during the by-election in Dubbak in 2020. He claimed he filed ten complaints with the then DGP, asserting that the police were listening to his phone calls, but no action was taken. He now alleges that the SIT is sending notices through social media, targeting individuals working at Gandhi Bhavan, who then provide statements suggesting everyone involved is being investigated. He expressed disbelief that his previous letters of complaint have seemingly not reached the SIT.

The MP questioned why, despite officials acknowledging the phone tapping, the prime accused, Prabhakar Rao, has not yet been remanded. He asserted that “the investigation remains incomplete, and they seem to be stalling under the pretence of an ongoing inquiry.” He asked, “Are the Congress leaders honest?” and claimed that “unrelated Congress leaders are being called in” to the probe.

Expressing doubts about the outcomes of the probe, he stated that the results might ultimately be described as “Gadida Guddu” , a Telugu idiom for something worthless. He challenged the SIT’s sincerity, claiming they are ignoring his case and focusing on the PCC President instead.

He further added, “I have information about who tapped our phones during the Dubbak by-election and when it happened. I am ready to disclose this, but the SIT lacks the courage to reach out. They are politicising this case as they see fit.”

The BJP leader also alleged that the Congress government was not committed to bringing to justice those involved in the KLIP corruption case. He charged that the government has allocated “Indiramma houses” to party members, citing a recent case where a young man committed suicide after being denied land in the Mallannasagar colony. He questioned if this was proper governance, given the government’s lack of response to such a tragic incident.

Finally, Raghunandan Rao lashed out at the State government for failing to conduct local body elections while blaming the Centre on BC reservations. He said the BJP-led NDA government does not support religion-based reservations, which he claimed is unconstitutional. He suggested that if the Congress removes the 10 per cent of religious-based reservations from its BC reservations bill, the Centre would consider it for a way forward.