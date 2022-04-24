Mahabubabad: It's high time that the four BJP Lok Sabha members G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay, D Aravind and Soyam Bapu Rao work for the interests of the Telangana State instead of bowing before their high command, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said, speaking to media persons at Pedda Nagaram village under Narsimhulapet mandal on Sunday.

"BJP has become synonymous with the Bharatiya Jhuta Party. History will not remember if all the four BJP MPs continue to ignore the interests of the State," the minister said. She said that the BJP-led Central Government did nothing for Telangana State in the last eight years of its regime. Moreover, it continues to spit venom on Telangana, she added. On the other hand, the KCR Government made phenomenal strides on the developmental front and welfare, Rathod said.

"BJP State president Bandi Sanjay has no stature to criticise KCR, who gallantly led the separate Telangana Movement, and dispensing able governance thereafter," Rathod said. She sought to know how much funds Union Minister G Kishan Reddy brought to develop Telangana. D Aravind became MP by promising to bring the turmeric board to Nizamabad, but failed to do so. Soyam Bapu Rao who lured Adivasis by promising to remove lambadas from scheduled tribes won the election, she alleged.

TRS leaders Kompelly Srinivas Reddy, Kommineni Ravinder and Ramlal were among others present.

BJP MPs did nothing for TS, flays TRS