'BJP-Mukt Bharat' will lead to 'Swarna Bharat': KCR

Narayankhed: The anti-BJP parties, which are making a move to form a new front to provide an alternative to Modi in the next general elections, will now have two slogans -- 'BJP-Mukt Bharat' and 'Swarna Bharat'.



Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who has been meeting leaders of various political parties, on Monday asserted that Telangana should play a vital role in the national politics so that India can become 'Swarna Bharat'. Addressing a public meeting after laying foundation stone for Sangameshwara and Basaveshwara Lift Irrigation Projects at Narayankhed assembly constituency in Sangareddy district, the chief minister said just as Telangana witnessed rapid development after formation of a new state, the country should also develop. Though it had attained Independence 75 years back, it had not developed on par with other nations.

"I want to see the day that US citizens wait for visas to pursue their career in India," he said.

He felt that welfare schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, Kalyana Lakshmi and others should be implemented at national level. In an oblique reference to the developments in Karnataka, KCR said a country or a state can progress only when the law-and- order situation is well maintained. "No industries would like to invest if there was trouble as is being witnessed in certain places. Hyderabad has been getting good investments because it is a peaceful city and has good infrastructure. If industries do not come, there can be no employment opportunities," he said. Hence, he said it was time people start discussing these issues and understand how divisive and communal politics were being promoted in the country. "Let us all progress without any discrimination of caste, religion or community. Telangana has the potential to influence national politics," KCR added. Meanwhile, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy alleged that TRS had taken a 'supari' from BJP to ensure its victory in next elections. It wants to wean away the allies of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) so that Congress would become weak, he said.

