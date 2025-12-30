BJP national working president to visit Telangana next month

New Delhi/Hyderabad: BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin will visit Telangana next month, BJP state unit President N Ramchander Rao announced on Monday, after meeting Nabin. Rao, after meeting Nabin in Delhi,while addressing the media, said the visit would provide fresh momentum to the party’s organisational strengthening in the state.

Disclosing details of the meeting, Rao stated that a comprehensive discussion was held on the party’s expansion in Telangana, current political conditions, and upcoming programmes. He emphasised that Nabin’s guidance would help the state unit sharpen its strategies and prepare for future electoral challenges.

The BJP state unit chief demanded that the Telangana Assembly sessions be conducted for at least one month, stressing the need for in-depth deliberations on key issues and public grievances. He accused the state government of deliberately introducing new issues to divert public attention from its failures, alleging that this was an attempt to sideline genuine problems faced by the people.

Taking a sharp dig at former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), Rao criticised the hype surrounding reports of his attendance at the current Assembly session. Rao asserted that as a legislator and Leader of the Opposition, KCR has a responsibility to attend Assembly proceedings regularly.

Rao also issued a stern warning to party members, cautioning against indiscipline. He remarked that some “leak-heroes” within the party could weaken its unity and insisted that all members must adhere to party discipline and ideology.

On electoral reforms, Rao highlighted the need for implementing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in Telangana. He alleged that illegal votes linked to Pakistanis, Bangladeshis and Rohingyas exist in the state and stressed that such “fake votes” must be removed to ensure clean voter lists. “Democracy is strengthened only through transparent and genuine electoral rolls,” he said.

He said that during the meeting, Nitin Nabin offered valuable suggestions on programmes to be undertaken to further consolidate the party’s presence in Telangana. He outlined necessary action plans and steps to bring the party closer to power, emphasizing that collective effort and unity would yield better results.