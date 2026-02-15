On Mahashivratri, surrender all your problems to Shiva: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar called upon devotees to set aside worldly concerns and immerse themselves in spiritual awakening through devotion to Lord Shiva.

Speaking to IANS, he said: “There are 12 Shivratris in a year, every month there is one. Today, it is called Mahashivratri as it falls in Magh. At least on this day, keep worldly matters aside. Surrender your mind completely to the Shiv Tattva. Worship Shiva.”

Emphasising the spiritual significance of the festival, he said: "Then the human life will be blessed. By the way, Shiva is Bholenath. He will give you whatever you ask for. It is very important that people worship Shiva with all their heart and soul. Shiva is everything. There is nothing other than Shiva. Everything other than Shiva is a corpse."

Highlighting the relevance of Mahashivratri in today’s world, he said: "In today's world, when there is so much tension, there is so much terror, there is so much doubt as to what will happen in the future. There is uncertainty, there is anxiety. People are struggling with so many problems. On the day of Shivratri, surrender all your problems to Shiva. And celebrate the Shiv Tattva."

Calling meditation the core of spiritual practice, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said: "Worship Shiva, offer water to Him, worship Him, meditate on Him. That is very important. Meditation is the most important thing. Only by meditating internally can we experience the Shiv Tattva. Even by listening to Kirtan, Dhyan, Bhajan, and Mantras, a new energy is awakened in life. Today is the day when we wake up from the materialistic world and awaken the spiritual world within us. This is awakening. On the day of Shivratri, do whatever you want to do. But today is the time to connect with the invisible world."

He also spoke about the presence of Jyotirlingams during the celebrations, saying: "Today, the main Jyotirlingam of Somnathji is available here. Last year, there were only two Jyotirlingams available. Today, there are 11 Jyotirlingams available. Rudra is one Jyotirlingam. His abhishek will be done in the evening. Kirtan will be done at night."

Concluding his message, he said: "Shankar is the one who will bring welfare to the world. May he bring welfare. May everyone celebrate Shivratri with this auspicious wish. Congratulations to everyone."

His message resonated with devotees observing Mahashivratri across the country, as temples witnessed night-long prayers, meditation sessions, and devotional singing marking the sacred festival dedicated to Lord Shiva.