BJP NEC meeting: Raj Bhavan Road to be shut till Monday morning

Hyderabad: Citizens for the past two days are facing several changes in traffic restrictions and diversions thanks to the arrangements being made for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, State Chief Ministers, Home Minister Amit Shah, and senior BJP leaders and activists from across the country attending the party's national executive meeting in the city on Saturday and the public meeting at the Parade grounds on Sunday. Arrangements for Vijayasankalpa Sabha at the Parade Grounds have been made and the police have ensured four-tier security around the area.

Prime Minister Modi will reach Begumpet Airport by helicopter from HICC. From Begumpet, he will reach the Parade Grounds by road and reach the venue at 6:15. After the meeting, PM Modi will stay at Raj Bhavan on Sunday night. Hyderabad Police have informed that Raj Bhavan Road will be closed from Sunday night to Monday morning till 8 am. On July 4, Monday, PM will depart from Begumpet at 9:20 am in a special flight and reach Vijayawada at 10:10 am to participate in various programmes in Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh.

Traffic restrictions have been imposed ahead of Modi's meeting at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad. The police advised motorists not to enter Begumpet-Panjagutta road from Secunderabad railway station via Patny. Vehicles going towards Secunderabad Railway Station were diverted via Lower Tank Bund and Musheerabad. Citizens have been advised to go to the Secunderabad station via Uppal, Tarnaka, and Chilakalaguda.

Designated areas have been allocated for the parking of cars and vehicles of those who are attending the meeting. VIP Parking at Gymkhana Grounds. VVIP Parking Near Parade Grounds Sabhastali. Parking at Dobighat for Shameerpet, Karimnagar, Siddipet vehicles. Parking at Polo Grounds for those coming via Nizamabad, Adilabad, Medak, Suchitra, Balanagar. Parking at Rail Nilayam for those coming from Warangal, Nalgonda, Uppal. Parking on Necklace Road for those coming from Mahabub Nagar, Rangareddy, Tank Bund side.

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting at Parade Grounds today and the security concerns expressed by the authorities, the Hyderabad Metro Stations at Paradise, Parade Grounds and JBS will be closed between 5.30pm and 8pm on Sunday.

According to a press release issued by L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd MD and CEO KVB Reddy, trains would not halt at these stations during this period. Corridor 2 (JBS-MGBS) trains would run between Secunderabad West and MGBS during this time.

Passengers were requested to note this and make alternate arrangements accordingly. There would be no change in train movement and station stoppages in Corridor 1 (Miyapur-LB Nagar), Reddy added.