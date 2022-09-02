BJP 'Operation Akarsh' gives jitters to TRS

Hyderabad: While TRS is going aggressive at the national level and is trying to unite all anti-BJP forces, the BJP, which wants to come to power in Telangana, has thrown its doors open and wants to poach as many influential leaders as it can ahead of the assembly elections. The saffron party leaders have been contacting TRS rank and file.

These are the inputs TRS leaders have received from its internal sources. Sources said that BJP leaders were directly in touch with TRS MLAs and leaders. Though, so far the pink party had not taken the BJP's actions seriously, has now decided to keep a hawk eye on the BJP's 'Operation Akarsh'. The BJP's strategy is to hold discussions with possible candidates outside the state for obvious reasons. The TRS MLAs have been asked to meet BJP leaders outside Telangana.

It may be recalled that the AAP in Delhi made similar allegations and demanded CBI inquiry into the BJP's efforts to poach their MLAs. The statement of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy that even if the TRS government opts for early election, the decision on when to hold it depends on the Election Commission, has added to the confusion in TRS circles.

Rythu Bandhu Samithi Chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said BJP was conspiring to dethrone the elected governments by purchasing MLAs. He said BJP failed in its attempts in Bihar and Delhi and it will fail in Telangana as well.

He said that people of the state would not accept the policies of the BJP and the masses would never allow the Saffron party to grow. "KCR has many things to claim and people also know how he has transformed TS in the last eight years. The BJP has nothing to showcase. It only knows to spit venom," he said.