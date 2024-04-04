BJP party has done extreme injustice to Nadigadda, Says Gali Harsha Vardhan Reddy TP CC official correspondent

The TP CC official correspondent Gali Harsha Vardhan Reddy has stated in a press conference that,the BJP party has done extreme injustice to Nadigadda region by giving National Status to Upper Bhadra .The NDA Government has sanctioned the National Status to both Almatti ( Narayan pur),and Upper Bhadra dams, because of these two barrages the Nadigadda region is the area between two rivers Tunga Bhadra,and Krishna is called Nadigadda region.It will lose of irrigation for 80 thousand ackers he said.The central government has refused to give the national status for a single dam in Telangana state.



In other side the NDA Government has write off the loans of big corporates worth of more than 13 lakh crores of rupees in the past ten years.

They did not cared for the industries lockdown in the state during the corona time.He criticized that the BJP party always try to play with cast and religion for their vote bank , instead of providing people employment,housing,and other infrastructure. The BJP government has prevented the sanction of Whare houses ,and cold storages in Nadigadda region. So Nadi gadda people should not vote for BJP and send them home.

If you want to develop Nadigadda with irrigation water from both the revers ,you should vote for the Congress candidate Mallu Ravi who can achhe them by influencing the leadership at national level he said.

The TP CC official correspondent Sekshavali achary, Mandal Congress party leaders Jayanna, Maddileti SC cell,Samba shivudu BC cell ,Pandu ranga, Councilor Ranemma, Baswa Raj and other party leaders were participated.