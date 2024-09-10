Live
- GST Council to Review 18% Tax on Insurance Premiums by October
- Apple Unveils iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus: Price, Availability and Features
- Ganesh Utsav 2024: Alternative Days for Immersing Bappa Idol Aside from Anant Chaturdashi
- IND vs BAN Test match: Rishabh Pant Returns Indian Team for First Test
- Apple Cuts Prices for iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 Models After iPhone 16 Launch
- Sub-standard conditions in Noida continue to hamper start of Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test match on Day 2
- Rana, Dulquer collaborate for multilingual film ‘Kaantha’
- PKL 11: Hyderabad to host the first leg from October 18 to November 9
- ‘Kannappa’ team gives b’day treat to Akshay Kumar
- Apple Glowtime Event 2024: iPhone 16 Series and All that Apple Announced
Just In
BJP pays glowing tributes to Kaloji
Gadwal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated the birth anniversary of renowned poet Kaloji Narayan Rao at its Aija office on Monday. The event,...
Gadwal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated the birth anniversary of renowned poet Kaloji Narayan Rao at its Aija office on Monday. The event, organised under the leadership of Aija town convener Pradeep Kumar, paid rich tributes to Kalogi’s immense contributions to Telangana’s language and culture.
BJP Jogulamba Gadwal district president S Ramachandra Reddy highlighting Kaloji’s role in shaping Telangana’s cultural identity. “Kalogi’s literary works are not only for books but also serve as a tool to sharpen the minds of the people. His vision for Telangana and its language made him a true ‘People’s Poet,’” said Ramachandra Reddy. He further emphasised the significance of the Telangana dialect, noting that while some may look down upon it, those who understand its value cherish its emotional depth.
“Even as cultures and traditions change, the soul of the Telangana language remains strong. The feelings and emotions it conveys are unmatched by any other language,” he added. The event also saw the participation of BJP Kisan Morcha state executive member Medi Konda Bheemsen Rao, town co-convener Kampati Bhagat Reddy, OBC Morcha district general secretary Venkatesh Yadav and others.