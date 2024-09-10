BJP pays glowing tributes to Kaloji

Gadwal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated the birth anniversary of renowned poet Kaloji Narayan Rao at its Aija office on Monday. The event, organised under the leadership of Aija town convener Pradeep Kumar, paid rich tributes to Kalogi’s immense contributions to Telangana’s language and culture.

BJP Jogulamba Gadwal district president S Ramachandra Reddy highlighting Kaloji’s role in shaping Telangana’s cultural identity. “Kalogi’s literary works are not only for books but also serve as a tool to sharpen the minds of the people. His vision for Telangana and its language made him a true ‘People’s Poet,’” said Ramachandra Reddy. He further emphasised the significance of the Telangana dialect, noting that while some may look down upon it, those who understand its value cherish its emotional depth.

“Even as cultures and traditions change, the soul of the Telangana language remains strong. The feelings and emotions it conveys are unmatched by any other language,” he added. The event also saw the participation of BJP Kisan Morcha state executive member Medi Konda Bheemsen Rao, town co-convener Kampati Bhagat Reddy, OBC Morcha district general secretary Venkatesh Yadav and others.