BJP State President Ramchander Rao has strongly refuted claims made by the Congress party and the INDIA alliance regarding the upcoming delimitation exercise. Addressing the issue on Tuesday, he stated that delimitation is a constitutional process carried out after every census, with a Delimitation Commission constituted to redraw constituency boundaries. Rao emphasised that the propaganda suggesting delimitation is determined solely by population is completely incorrect. He explained that if population were the only factor, southern states would lose seats, which is not the case. He cited examples of Himachal Pradesh and Delhi, where the number of Assembly seats remains high despite smaller populations.

He clarified that seat redistribution is proportionate, using existing Assembly segments as the foundation. Future allocations will be based on the number of Assembly segments within each Lok Sabha constituency, ensuring a balanced approach. Rao asserted that there is no scenario where southern states would lose representation and urged the public not to trust false propaganda aimed at inciting regional discord. Looking ahead, he noted that following the 2026 census, a Delimitation Commission will be formed, and redistribution will be carried out fairly, safeguarding representation for all regions. All states will see fair increases in their respective seat counts.

On another issue, Rao welcomed the Supreme Court’s recent verdict on SC and ST reservations. The Court ruled that individuals who convert to other religions cannot continue to claim SC or ST status. He said this landmark judgment, which reiterates earlier rulings of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, prevents the misuse of reservation rights and ensures justice for genuine beneficiaries. Rao concluded that the verdict effectively curbs inducements for religious conversions and strengthens the integrity of the reservation system, aligning with the commitment of the BJP to fairness and constitutional values. This dual clarification aims to settle public anxiety over regional representation and the legal boundaries of social justice measures in India.

By adhering to the 2026 census as the baseline, the government ensures that the democratic fabric of the country remains intact while providing a permanent solution to long-standing disputes regarding land and electoral boundaries across the diverse states of the Indian Union.