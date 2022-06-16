BJP protests against the condition of roads in the Hanamkonda district

With the arrival of southwest monsoon in Telangana, the rains started on Tuesday and continued till Wednesday night. The rain occurred on Wednesday night in Hanamkonda district has created turmoil as the water stagnated on the roads which were yet to be completed.

However, the BJP district leadership is quick enough to take on the government over the sorry state of roads in the district and held protests on the roads by laying flowers on the road where the water stagnated.

Warangal district BJP president Kondeti Sridhar and Ganta Ravi City incharge along with protestors where among those who laid flower on the muddy road erupted due to the night rain.