BJP resorting to blackmail politics: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that BJP was resorting to blackmail politics in the state and trying to harass the state government in the name of IT and ED raids.

Harish Rao said that the TRS government and leaders would not fear these tactics by the central government. He said that the central government was acting in vengeance against Telangana and claiming to give a 42 percent share of the GST but releasing only 29.6 percent to the state.

The Minister was on a tour to Jagtial to oversee the arrangements for Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao's meeting on December 7. He said that the Jagtial district materialized because of the interest of CM KCR. The Chief Minister is expected to attend a grand public meeting besides inaugurating a collectorate complex and party offices in Jagtial.

Harish Rao said that Telangana state has shared Rs 30,000 crore with the Centre in the form of GST of which the Centre returned only Rs 8,000 crore back to the state. He accused Union Minister Kishan Reddy of sharing only half information on Central funds. He objected to the BJP leaders' statement about the debts of the state government and challenged them to an open debate. He said that the people of Telangana were not fools to be hoodwinked by BJP leaders.