BJP rewrites political history in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: In a significant political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has captured the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation for the first time and secured both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts. This has drawn the attention of the people of Telangana, as the party strengthened its foothold in the urban local body.

Under the leadership of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the BJP won 30 out of 66 divisions in the corporation. With the support of Independents, the party consolidated its strength and claimed the top positions.

The election to the Mayor’s post ended four days of political suspense. With the numbers in its favour, the BJP formally took control of the civic body, marking a key moment in the district’s political history.

During the municipal elections in the Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency, including Karimnagar Corporation and municipalities such as Vemulawada, Sircilla, Huzurabad, Jammikunta and Choppadandi, the party leadership focused on giving tickets to committed grassroots workers. Union Minister Bandi Sanjay stated that around 80 per cent of corporator and councillor tickets were allotted to long-time party cadres.

Despite attempts by leaders from other parties to join the BJP ahead of the polls, priority was reportedly given to those who had worked for the party for several years. Many of the BJP candidates were from poor and middle-class families and were first-time contestants. Party sources said that Bandi supported the candidates with the necessary financial aid and campaign support was extended to several candidates.

The Sanjay's campaign included street-corner meetings, door-to-door visits and distribution of pamphlets highlighting development works carried out with Central funds. From early morning to late evening, party leaders reviewed campaign progress and monitored poll management at the division level.

Political observers say the focused campaign and close coordination between the leader Bandi Sanjay and cadre helped the BJP secure the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts.