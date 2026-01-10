BJP slams Congress govt over police action on unemployed youth

Hyderabad: BJP State Vice-President Dr Kasam Venkateswarlu strongly condemned the alleged police excesses on unemployed youth during peaceful protests in Hyderabad, accusing the Congress government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of betraying its election promises and resorting to suppression.

Addressing the media on Friday, Dr Venkateswarlu questioned whether seeking jobs had become a crime under Congress rule. He recalled that before the last elections, Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy, had promised to release a job calendar, provide two lakh jobs within a year, offer unemployment allowance of Rs 4,000, financial aid under Rajiv Yuva Vikasam, and free scooters for degree students. “None of these promises have been fulfilled,” he said, adding that the government’s failure has pushed unemployed youth into despair.

The BJP leader alleged that the police lathi-charge in Ashoknagar–Chikkadpally left several protesters injured, with some dragged between police stations late into the night. He described the treatment of young women being taken to police stations at 3 am as “inhumane and unacceptable.”

Dr Venkateswarlu further criticised the government for arresting unemployed youth, who had staged a peaceful rally at Dilsukhnagar, demanding the release of the job calendar.