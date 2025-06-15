BJP slams KCR for passing the buck on engineers

Hyderabad: state BJP Vice-president and former MLA NVSS Prabhakar on Saturday alleged that former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is trying to distance himself from responsibility regarding the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) by shifting the blame onto the engineers who testified before the PC Ghosh Commission, which is investigating irregularities and structural failures at the Medigadda barrage, as well as damages at the Annaram and Sundilla barrages.

He stated that the decision to change the project site to Medigadda was purely political and received cabinet approval. During a press conference at the party’s state office, Prabhakar mentioned that the BJP would wait for the final report from the PC Ghosh Commission. He insisted that there would be no escape for the leaders involved in KLIP irregularities. He reiterated the call for a CBI inquiry to uncover the truth.

Prabhakar criticized KCR for ignoring warnings issued by the CAG, which indicated that undue favours were granted to contractors and raised concerns about the feasibility of KLIP. Instead of addressing these issues, Prabhakar said, KCR allowed irrigation experts to proceed with KLIP, resulting in significant financial losses.