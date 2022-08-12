BJP slams Warangal East MLA for lack of development

Warangal: Warangal East constituency is yet to witness development, senior BJP leader Ganta Ravi Kumar said.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, he blamed the Warangal East TRS MLA Nannapuneni Narender for the lack of development in the East constituency. "It's high time that Narender should resign from his MLA as many of his party leaders are after him to do so," Ravi Kumar said, stating that by-election would come in as a huge advantage for the development of East constituency.

"The ruling TRS introduced Dalit Bandhu to win Huzurabad by-poll. Recently, the government has sanctioned pensions to 10 lakh people in view of the Munugode by-election. Likewise, the TRS government may roll out BC Bandhu if there was a by-poll to the Warangal East seat," Ravi Kumar said. The TRS government could only respond to the people's problems only when there was an election, he said. The BJP leader accused Narender of using abusive language. The government is likely to take up the long-pending demands such as construction of Warangal bus station, underground drainage system, Silparamam etc if there was a by-election to Warangal East constituency, he said.

Referring to the resignation of Warangal Urban Co-operative Bank chairman Errabelli Pradeep Rao from the TRS, Ravi Kumar said that the former would have exposed the failures of Narender instead of complaining about his disappointment during his stay in that party.

BJP will embrace Pradeep Rao if he believes in the policies of the party, he said. Ravi Kumar said that he was willing to contest from Warangal East seat in the next elections if his party allows him. "I will always abide by my party's decision," he asserted.