BJP Stages Protest in Aiza, Demands Re-establishment of Sub-Registrar Office

Gadwal: Under the leadership of BJP Mandal President Gopalakrishna, a one-day protest was organized in Aiza town, demanding the re-establishment of the Sub-Registrar office.

BJP District President Tapala Ramanjaneyulu, who attended as the chief guest, expressed strong dissatisfaction over the relocation of the Sub-Registrar office. He pointed out that Aiza had a fully functional Sub-Registrar office in 2020, but its relocation has caused severe inconvenience to the people. He emphasized that Aiza is one of the largest revenue mandals in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, with around 5,000–6,000 land and plot registrations taking place.

"Aiza stands as a major administrative hub with 60 to 70 villages under its jurisdiction. It is surprising why the authorities removed the Sub-Registrar office despite its significance. We strongly demand its re-establishment. If the local MLA, Congress in-charge, and MP fail to take action, the BJP will launch a large-scale agitation on behalf of the people," he warned.

Ram Anjaneyulu further asserted that in the 2026 constituency reorganization, Aiza is certain to be declared as a separate legislative constituency. He urged authorities to take the necessary steps to restore the Sub-Registrar office immediately.

On his first visit to Aiza as BJP District President, Tapala Ram Anjaneyulu was given a grand welcome by party members.

Prominent leaders who participated in the event included former BJP District President S. Ramachandra Reddy, Gadwal Assembly contestant Baligera Shiva Reddy, Mandal Presidents Nagaraju, Chenugoni Palli Srinu, Kisan Morcha State Executive Member Bhim Shen Rao, Town Vice Presidents Laxman Goud, Vaddepalli Narasimhulu, Veerayya Achari, Ramakrishna, and Veeresh, among others.