BJP Strengthens Aiza Town Committee: Cadre Are the Backbone of the Party, Says DK Snigdha Reddy

Gadwal: In a move to bolster its organizational structure, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a key meeting in Aiza town under the leadership of Aiza BJP Town President, Kampati Bhagat Reddy. As part of the party's internal strengthening and expansion efforts, the proposed list of members for the Aiza Town Committee was officially submitted to DK Snigdha Reddy, the State In-Charge and BJP Gadwal District General Secretary, representing the BJP Assembly unit of Gadwal.

Addressing the gathering, Snigdha Reddy reiterated the party’s commitment to the vision of a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India). She emphasized the indispensable role of party workers, stating, "Party cadre are the backbone of our party. Their energy and dedication are truly inspirational. Many of them have devoted decades of their lives to the growth of the party, and their contributions can never be forgotten."

She further added that the people of India are witnessing and appreciating the BJP’s governance agenda. “The progress made in recent years, whether in Lok Sabha, Assembly elections, or local body polls, reflects the people’s trust in the BJP. Our governments are consistently working toward the holistic development of society,” she remarked, giving strategic guidance to the cadre in view of the upcoming local elections.

Expressing confidence, Snigdha Reddy said that BJP would secure a majority of seats in the upcoming local body elections.

On this occasion, Kisan Morcha State Executive Member Medikonda Bhim Sen Rao and District Council Member Pradeep Kumar felicitated Snigdha Reddy with a shawl as a mark of respect and recognition.

Prominent attendees included BJP District President T. Ram Anjaneyulu, former District President S. Ramachandra Reddy, BJP Gadwal MLA candidate Shiva Reddy, Mirjapuram Venkateshwar Reddy, Swapna, Obul Reddy, Lakshmanachari, Ibrahim, and several other local leaders and party activists.

The event signaled the BJP's renewed grassroots mobilization and preparation for electoral success in the Gadwal region.