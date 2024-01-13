BJP strove for Congress win in Assembly polls, alleges Jagadish

Hyderabad: Former minister G Jagadish Reddy on Friday alleged that the BJP had conspired to make the Congress win the Assembly elections. Addressing a press conference here at the party office, he said many party leaders had spoken in the Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency preparatory meeting during the day. ‘

Some activists had said that the BJP conspired to make the Congress win the elections; they said people re now regretting their decision to elect the Congress. The Congress has shown its bankruptcy in various aspects. They are trying to bring in system of middlemen in implementing the welfare schemes. Though the applications were taken under the ‘Praja Palana’, there was no clarity on the implementation so far, alleged Reddy.

The BRS leader said party chief K Chandrashekar Rao was speaking to some party leaders in districts. He said the party would strive to achieve good results in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Alleging that the Congress leaders were influencing the police to file fake cases against pink party leaders and violation of protocols, Reddy said the party would stand by its activists. MP B Lingaiah Yadav claimed that while the BRS MPs raised their voice on promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act, the Congress and BJP MPs never bothered to raise the issues.