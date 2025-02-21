BJP sure of win in MLC polls

Nirmal: A review meeting for the BJP graduates and teachers MLC elections was held here on Thursday.

BJP national general secretary and State in-charge Sunil Bansal attended as chief guest. BJP State vice president N V S S Prabhakar expressed confidence that their candidates would win in the upcoming MLC elections.

He said that there is resentment among the teachers and unemployed youth against the policies of the Congress gov-ernment. At the same time, people are happy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s re-cent tax exemption on income up to 12 lakhs, which will be beneficial for them in the elections. Prabhakar claimed that the Congress government is following the same schemes as the TRS government. BJP leaders such as BJLP leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy, Adila-bad district MLAs Ramarao Patel, Harish Babu, MP Godem Nagesh and district BJP presidents attended the meeting.