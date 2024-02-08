BJP to fight if Congs govt fails to implement six guarantee

Hyderabad: The State BJP unit is to fight for people if the Congress government fails to announce its action plan for implementing its six guarantees in the ensuing Assembly budget session.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, BJP State spokesperson Rani Rudrama demanded Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to announce the government's action plan how it implements the six guarantees in the session starting from Thursday.

She said the Congress promised to implement the guarantees within 100 days. However, it has completed 61 days; there is no sign of implementation of several promises. She said the government should announce the number of beneficiaries eligible for the guarantees. Also, how it is to mop up finances for them and the allocations which would be made thereof. She said it is important as Congress knows well that the State has been reeling under a debt burden and its public finance are in doldrums.

"Whether the government creates new revenue streams to give a fillip to the economy and implement its promises? Or is it going the BRS way to further push State deep into debt with fresh borrowings," she sought to know.

She charged that Congress leaders, like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjuna Kharge along with the CM had given ‘unrealistic’ promises to come to power in Telangana.

‘The Congress manifesto had even given dates for implementing the promises, but it is not happening as promised. It promised Rs 4,000 pension under the Cheyutha scheme from the first day of coming to power; it promised Rs 2,500 for women folk under the Mahalakshmi Scheme and Rs 500 subsidized gas cylinders. Similarly, it promised Rs. 15,000/acre to farmers, including tenant farmers. under the Rythu Bharosa. The yasangi season is nearing, but there is no word about the scheme. It was supposed to roll out the farm loan waiver scheme of Rs 2 lakh by December 9. When the promised job calendar will be released should be answered.

Rani Rudrama said the government has not yet constituted a committee to allocate space to activists of Telangana movement and support families of martyrs. Besides free electricity under the Grihalakshmi Scheme for white ration cadre households, Yuva Vikasam Scheme to provide Rs 5 lakh education card to every student, an international school in every district, the government should spell out how it is going to fill 20,000 vacant teacher jobs and intend to reopen closed schools.

She expressed doubts that the CM’s challenge to the BRS on distribution of Krishna water in the budget session was meant to divert people's attention from the implementation of promises. She demanded the government to come out with its action plan for completing SLBC, Dindi, and Palamuru Ranga Reddy projects, Jurala and how it is to provide budget for early completion of the projects be announced in the session.