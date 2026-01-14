BJP to go it alone in Telangana municipal polls, says Ramachander Rao

Telangana BJP President Ramachander Rao has made it clear that the party will contest the upcoming municipal elections independently, without entering into any alliances. Addressing the media on Wednesday, Ramachander Rao stated that while the BJP welcomes support from any quarter, it is not considering partnerships and has not been approached by other parties for alliances.

Responding to recent remarks by BRS working president KT Rama Rao, the BJP leader highlighted his party’s performance in the recent gram panchayat elections as a benchmark for success. He pointed out that the BJP contested 5,000 gram panchayats and secured victories in 1,000, while the BRS won 2,000 out of 10,000 contested seats. “How are the outcomes different?” he asked, stressing that nearly 90 per cent of the BJP’s wins occurred in major gram panchayats with distinct urban characteristics. “This is a clear pointer that we will perform even better in the municipal polls,” he added confidently.

Ramachander Rao dismissed criticism from Congress and BRS leaders, asserting that they are unwilling to acknowledge the growth of the BJP in Telangana. He noted that the BRS had failed to field candidates in the MLC elections and reiterated that the strength of the BJP would be undeniable in the municipal polls. Regarding Jana Sena’s participation, he remarked that contesting elections is the right of any political party. He also brushed aside speculation about internal dissent amongst MPs or uncertainty regarding Kavitha potentially forming a new party.

On the subject of inter-state disputes, the BJP President emphasised that negotiations, rather than politicisation, are the key to resolving water-sharing issues between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He accused the Congress of being responsible for long-standing river disputes and criticised the BRS for exploiting these issues for political gain. He recalled how the BJP-led government under former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee successfully facilitated a resolution to the Cauvery water dispute, underscoring the party’s commitment to protecting the rights of Telangana.

Finally, regarding Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s announcement of a committee to review district reorganisation, Ramachander Rao insisted that such a significant move should only be undertaken after convening an all-party meeting to gather a wider consensus.